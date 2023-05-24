As the summer vacation season approaches, many Californians and out-of-state visitors will plan trips to the state’s most popular theme parks.

A new study from Home to Go, a vacation rental company, ranked the “best” theme parks across the state based on multiple factors, including affordability and the number of rides and attractions offered by each park.

The study was divided into three sections: Top Theme Parks, ranked by price; Best Amusement Parks, based on the number of attractions; and Top Theme Parks in California overall.

Overall, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, known as the “Thrill Capital of Northern California,” took the top spot in the study’s rankings.

Six Flags Magic Mountain was ranked best park for thrill seekers, while Knott’s Berry Farm was named the top theme park for families looking to get the most bang for their buck.

Here is how other California-based theme parks ranked in the study.

Top Theme Parks, Ranked by Price

Knott’s Berry Farm Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Belmont Park California Great America Pacific Park Six Flags Magic Mountain SeaWorld San Diego Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park Universal Studios Hollywood

Best Amusement Parks, Based on Number of Attractions

Six Flags Magic Mountain Six Flags Discovery Kingdom California Great Adventure Knott’s Berry Farm Disneyland Park Disney California Adventure Park SeaWorld San Diego Universal Studios Hollywood Pacific Park Belmont park

Top Theme Parks in California, Overall

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Knott’s Berry Farm California Great America Six Flags Magic Mountain Belmont Park Disneyland Pacific Park Disney California Adventure Park SeaWorld San Diego Universal Studios Hollywood

Multiple theme parks in the Golden State, such as Disneyland and SeaWorld, will have new attractions just in time for the summer.