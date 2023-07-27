SAN DIEGO — We all know that California is known for its wine, but there’s a festival right here in San Diego that has been recognized beyond the state level.

USA Today collaborated with wine industry experts to determine the best of the best in wine festivals across the country. After narrowing down their tops picks, the publication asked its readers to vote on their favorites.

Coming out on top in the #1 spot is the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival. This annual event is held at the Port of San Diego with sailboats and sandy beaches in the backdrop.

This weeklong food and wine festival features celebrity chefs, top-notch winemakers, mixologists, master sommeliers and brewmasters, as described by USA Today.

Festivalgoers can sip delicate wines while enjoying bites from talented chefs, all while exploring artisan booths. This festival is also great for learning more about winemaking and it’s influence on culture.

Four other California festivals made the top 10 list, including the Lodi Wine Festival, the Black Vines Festival, the World of Pinot Noir Festival and the Taste of Sonoma.

The full list can be found here.

The San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival is set to return this fall starting November 8. Tickets are on sale now.

For the wine lovers near and far, this iconic coastal celebration of wine, food and culture awaits.