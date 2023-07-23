SAN DIEGO — There’s a pet-friendly hotel in San Diego that is now offering a packaged deal not only for human guests but for their furry friends.

This may come as good news for those who enjoy vacationing with their dog, or even for local San Diegans looking for a nice pet-friendly retreat.

Representatives for Andaz San Diego, which is located in the historic Gaslamp District, says those staying at the Hyatt connected establishment can relax and unwind with their dogs in-style.

The hotel launched what it calls their “Pampered Pup” offer, which includes an array of amenities and services that can be enjoyed by their four-legged guests.

The excusive and unique “Pampered Pup” package includes the following:

A customized robe fit for both parent and pup with monogrammed initials.

Makeovers for both the pet and parent. Private makeup/hair styling session for parent. Full grooming session for pet.

Choice of on-site photoshoot for parent and pup at the Andaz San Diego rooftop or a one-of-a-kind pet portrait.

In-Suite snack bar fitted with fruit and alcohol for parent, and treats for pet.

An afternoon in a private pool cabana.

Insider Guide to the best spots to visit with a dog in San Diego

A dining credit worth $100 at Rooftop by STK.

There’s just one stipulation: Andaz San Diego says dogs must be under 50 pounds to be allowed in guest rooms.

Guests can book this package by calling (619) 849-1234. The hotels says booking two weeks in advance is encouraged.

If you’re needing a space for some rest and relaxation, this downtown San Diego hotel might be what your looking for — and your dog too!