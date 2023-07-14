SAN DIEGO — You’ve heard of the classic drive-in movies, but an iconic San Diego hotel is taking it up a notch by hosting poolside “dive-in” movies.

In recognition of Shark Awareness Day, The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma is gearing up for a shark-themed weekend complete with an action packed movie and sea-style cocktails.

With record-breaking temperatures expected in parts of San Diego County the next couple of days, taking dip a in The Pearl’s pool with a cold drink in hand might be a great option when deciding how to stay cool during this heat wave.

In essence, the mid-century modern hotel — a long-time favorite in San Diego — will be playing the popular shark thriller “Jaws” on its poolside movie screen.

The event begins with shark-themed trivia at 7 p.m. Friday and the movie start at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy the show in the water, at the hotel’s bar or in the seating areas surrounding the pool.

One of the specialty drinks will be the “Shark Bite,” which is made with Locals Only Vodka, lime juice, coconut milk and blue curacao.

This is a free event, however, reservations are recommended because this quaint hotel is on the smaller side. Those reservations can be made by booking a spot at Charles + Dinorah on OpenTable, which is the name of the hotel restaurant.

Reservations can also be made by phone at (619) 226-6100.

The Pearl Hotel has been hosting poolside “dive-in” movies for over 20 years, the general manager told FOX 5.

The popular Shark Week starts Sunday, July 23 on the Discovery Channel.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake contributed to this report.