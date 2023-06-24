SAN DIEGO — Looking for some family-friendly fun this summer? This new free summer program brings some of your favorite books to life in a library near you.
Cygnet Theater’s “From The Page To The Stage” series brings together classic literary works and popular musical numbers for a fun, 45-minute presentation in San Diego Public Libraries across the county.
Featuring works from Cervantes to Mark Twain, the fun, engaging educational program for children and adults alike is designed to inspire a love of reading through the magic of live theater by showing how books can translate to the stage.
Each mini-show is put on by professional musical theater performers, featuring works from musicals like “Wicked,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Seussical the Musical,” and “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
“From The Page To The Stage” has been running at select San Diego County Library Branches since June 17th, with performances continuing until July 15th. Tickets or reservations for the mini-shows are not required.
Cygnet Theater will be bringing “From The Page To The Stage” performances to the following libraries in the next few weeks:
- Tuesday, June 27
- Carmel Mountain Ranch Branch Library @ 2 p.m.
- Address: 12095 World Trade Dr., San Diego, CA 92128
- Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch Library @ 4 p.m.
- Address: 9005 Aero Dr., San Diego, CA 92123
- Wednesday, June 28
- Rancho Bernardo Branch Library @ 4 p.m.
- Address: 17110 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92128
- Thursday, June 29
- City Heights Performance Annex @ 2 p.m.
- Address: 3795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, CA 92105
- Skyline Hills Branch Library @ 4 p.m.
- Address: 7900 Paradise Valley Rd, San Diego, CA 92139
- Friday, June 30
- Mission Hills Hillcrest/Knox Library @ 2 p.m.
- Address: 215 W Washington St., San Diego, CA 92103
- Saturday, July 1
- Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library @ 2 p.m.
- Address: 3003 Coronado Ave., San Diego, CA 92154
- Saturday, July 8
- College-Rolando Branch Library @ 2 p.m.
- Address: 6600 Montezuma Rd., San Diego, CA 92115
- Tuesday, July 11
- University Community Branch Library @ 12 p.m.
- Address: 4155 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA 92122
- Mira Mesa Branch Library @ 4 p.m.
- Address: 8405 New Salem St., San Diego, CA 92126
- Wednesday, July 12
- Valencia Park/Malcom X Branch Library @ 1 p.m.
- 5148 Market St., San Diego, CA 92114
