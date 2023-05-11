SAN DIEGO — A Louisiana-themed music and food festival is bringing the best of the bayou to San Diego this weekend — think of it as Mardi Gras in May.

Starting Thursday, Gator By the Bay will be spicing up Spanish Landing Park at the San Diego Bay, which is located right across from the airport.

With over 100 acts scheduled, attendees can enjoy four consecutive days of live entertainment and special performances on seven different stages, according to the event’s website.

Some musical artists on the lineup include zydeco performer Terrance Simien, blues singer Johnny Sansone, jazz group the Gypsy Swing Cats and many more. A full list of Gator By The Bay artist can be found here.

Plus, there will be “Taste of Louisiana” cooking demos, a full marketplace and a food court packed with southern cuisine, as explained on the events webpage. Some Louisiana specialties that can be expected include po’ boy sandwiches, smoked hot links, seafood and chicken gumbo, gator on a stick, hush puppies, fried catfish, bread pudding and pecan pie.

Whether you want to stop by for a day or enjoy the festival all weekend long, there are several ticket options available for this family-friendly event. Children age 17 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult with a ticket, according to the event organizers.

The event hours for this four-day festival vary based on the day. Here’s a breakdown for each date.

— Thursday, May 11: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

— Friday, May 12: 4 p.m. to 10;30 p.m.

— Saturday, May 13: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Sunday, May 14: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those looking for something to do in San Diego this weekend, there’s 10,000 pounds of crawfish trucked all the way from Louisiana that’s waiting to be eaten and celebrated at Gator By the Bay.