SAN DIEGO — Looking for something to do in San Diego this weekend? America’s Finest City has a mixed bag of local happenings for fun seekers of all ages.

To help you decide how to spend your leisure time, FOX 5 has compiled a list of events that are on the calendar. From pub crawls and carnivals to live music, let this be your ultimate guide for weekend fun.

Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Gaslamp Quarter

This festival will be offering good times along Fifth Avenue on Friday and Saturday. There will be live music and entertainment inspired by New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebrations. Tickets include access to over 15 bars and clubs, drink tickets, food specials and even discounted parking.

Carnival of the Animals

This isn’t your average carnival — it’s a San Diego Symphony concert with furry creatures on a musical adventure. As described on San Diego Theatres’ webpage, “you’ll want to swim like a swan, cluck like a hen and strut like a lion after experiencing this wild menagerie of music!” There are two separate shows on Saturday with tickets starting at $15.

San Diego Legion Home Opener

For those who enjoy live sporting events, Saturday marks the first home game of the season for San Diego’s professional rugby team. SD Legion will face off against the Utah Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium at 4 p.m. with tickets starting at $20 in the “FAN ZONE.” Better hurry — tickets are going fast.

San Diego Rocket Con

Would you like to snap a photo with a real life Power Ranger or meet the voice actors from anime favorites like Dragon Ball Z? If so, this is where you need to be this weekend. Held at the Scottish Rite Event Center, this event will showcase various vendors with collectibles, comics, toys and more. Tickets start $22 and kids under the age of 12 are free.

Ocean Beach Kids Day Out

The kids deserve a day out too and that’s exactly what this program provides. Located at the Ocean Beach Recreation Center, the event will include arts and crafts, team sports, games and more for children ages 6-13. For $15, each child will have five hours of fun to enjoy, along with a lunch.

San Diego International Food Tour

Nothing says fun like exploring international cuisine. This Sunday, you can join a local food tour and experience the best Chinese, Mexican and Filipino food in San Diego. The three hour excursion is taken by foot with a knowledgeable guide who will lead attendees off the beaten path to enjoy authentic ethnic food in the city. Tickets for the tour are $69.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen

Looking for a “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” or a place to reel after “Another One Bites the Dust?” Whether it’s a nostalgic date night or just an opportunity to enjoy some music, this hour-long candlelit concert at CHAPEL will present noteworthy Queen songs by way of a string quartet. Tickets start at $34 with a show scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

The weekend is finally here — now go enjoy it in sunny San Diego!