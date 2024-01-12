OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The 13th annual Oceanside International Film Festival (OIFF) is screening this February, with a lineup of local and international films.

While the full schedule of OIFF 2024 has yet to be released, the official selections of the film festival are online.

The 2024 short film selections are from all over the world, with some as far as Portugal, Poland and New Zealand.

Several locally-shot short films are also in the lineup, including many from Los Angeles, other parts of California and several in San Diego County: “AMAZING GRACE” (Directed by Aiden Keltner, San Diego); “And Yet They Speak” (Directed by Windy Marshall, Carlsbad); “Forget Me Again” (Directed by Noah Freeman Hecht, Encinitas); “Lockdown” (Directed by Kevin Waczek, Escondido); “The Mad Doctor of the Intercontinental Hotel” (Directed by Michael Shane Bowles, San Diego).

The 2024 feature film lineup has one San Diego County film on the list — Hemet, or the Landlady Don’t Drink Tea (Directed by Tony Olmos, Ramona).

The Oceanside International Film Festival 2024 will take place February 20-24, 2024, at the Brooks Theater at 217 North Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside.

Ahead of OIFF, the Reunion Screening for Stephen King’s Thinner is back on Jan. 20, 2024 at The Star Theatre in Oceanside. Watch the special screening with a red carpet experience, poster signings, and enjoy a meet-and-greet and Q&A with horror film director Tom Holland, Robert John Burke, Vincent J Guastini and more. Tickets are on sale now.

The film festival has announced they will be releasing the full schedule for OIFF online at osidefilm.org.