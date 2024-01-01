SAN DIEGO — The Tournament of Roses marched through Pasadena for the 135th year on New Year’s Day, and San Diego still had quite a presence in the parade.

While no cities in the county participated this year, there were a handful of floats representing America’s Finest, as well as a exciting band and equestrian performances — all tied into the parade’s theme, “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

But two floats with a San Diego connection particularly stood out to the judges, taking home some of the top trophies for the year.

The San Diego Zoo’s float, called “It Began With A Roar,” snagged the coveted “Sweepstakes” award for the most beautiful entry in the parade. The honor encompasses float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

Featuring a design inspired by its 107-year history, the float from the San Diego Zoo was adorned with thousands of seeds, bark, flowers and other organic materials to bring some of the most iconic wildlife residing in the zoo.

The zoo’s mascot Rex the Lion was featured atop the 55-foot float, with a polar bear and Sumatran orangutan riding alongside him.

A video of the float making its way through the parade can be viewed in the player below.

Meanwhile, “Woven Together – The Dance of Life,” the OneLegacy Donate Life float that posthumously honored an Oceanside boy whose organ donation in 2019 saved three lives, took home the “Judges” prize for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.

The float, which was designed to celebrate the rich culture of the southwestern Hopi nation, featured memorial floragraphs of deceased organ donors embedded into representations of woven baskets. The living recipients of their organs traveled with the float.

Gavin Raceles, 7, was selected to represent LifeSharing San Diego, the OneLegacy center serving San Diego and Imperial counties.

“We feel so honored,” Gavin’s mother, Tawni Raceles, said. “To see him up there with all these other heroes, we feel so proud. And it’s also like a little bit sad, too, but there are so many people who deserve to be up there … that we just feel so honored.”

A video of the float making its way through the parade can be viewed in the player below.

The third San Diego float in the parade, The UPS store’s “The Beat of Achievement Fiesta” showcasing its support for Junior Achievement USA, also received recognition with the “Bob Hope Humor” award for the most whimsical and amusing design.

Those that would like to see these incredible floats and others up close can visit the Tournament of Roses’ Floatfest, held on Jan. 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the event can be found here.

Aside from floats, San Diego had several groups marching in the parade including: the U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and Camp Pendleton; equestrians from Scripps Miramar Ranch; and Alpine’s Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society.