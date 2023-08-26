The exterior of the Hotel del Coronado in this undated image. (Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is a destination known for its picturesque shoreline views, drawing out thousands of vacationers every year to bask in the sun and take in the beauty of the Pacific Ocean.

If you’re looking to plan a trip — or staycation — in America’s Finest City, booking a hotel overlooking the sea is one of the ultimate ways to take in this coastal scenery, with two popular hotels making a USA Today 10Best list of top resorts in the country for a waterfront getaway.

The Hotel del Coronado and the InterContinental San Diego were voted onto a top 10 list of waterfront properties perfect for a relaxing getaway by USA Today readers, with both coming in at No.7 and No. 9 on the list respectively.

One other Southern California hotel — Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica — made the top 10 USA Today 10Best list, taking the No. 1 spot. The full list can be found below:

Shutters on the Beach — Santa Monica, Calif. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach — Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa — Point Clear, Ala. Chatham Bars Inn — Chatham, Mass. Wentworth by the Sea — New Castle, N.H. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa — Lahaina, Hawaii Hotel del Coronado — San Diego, Calif. Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa — Miramar Beach, Fla. InterContinental San Diego — San Diego, Calif. The Don CeSar — St. Pete Beach, Fla.

One of the most iconic buildings in San Diego County, the Hotel del Coronado embodies the region’s seaside charm with unparalleled ocean views. Built in the 1880s, the Victorian-style resort was described by USA Today as a “masterpiece,” considered “one of the best waterfront hotels in the world.”

Reservations in the 757-room hotel start at $684 per night. The Hotel del Coronado also offers amenities like beachfront dining, seasonal activities and shops, among other things.

The InterContinental is a new downtown hotel along the San Diego bay, featuring a chic design that echoes the warm and laidback spirit of America’s Finest City. With floor-to-ceiling windows in each of the plush guest rooms, the stunning views of the bay and surrounding urban landscape is what earned the hotel its place on the USA Today list, according to the company.

Reservations start at $339 per night for the 400-room hotel. The InterContinental also features an array of amenities, including two restaurants, three bars, a pool with bay views and more.