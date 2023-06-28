SAN DIEGO — It’s time to kickoff summer concerts at Petco Park, and the lineup is hot.
The summer concert series starts Thursday with Logic bringing The College Park Tour and special guest Juicy J to Gallagher Square, the park located just northeast of the baseball stadium.
Check out the lineup below and get tickets on the MLB website.
- June 29 at Gallagher Square – Logic
- July 1 at Gallagher Square – Porter Robinson
- July 2 at Gallagher Square – Chris Lake
- July 14 at Petco Park – Morgan Wallen
- July 15 at Petco Park – Morgan Wallen
- July 16 at Petco Park – Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome
- July 21 at Gallagher Square – Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra
- August 1 at Gallagher Square – Yellowcard
- August 11at Gallagher Square – Cigarettes After Sex
- August 12 at Gallagher Square – Dom Dolla
- August 25 at Gallagher Square – Darius Rucker
- August 26 at Gallagher Square – Kodak Black and NLE Choppa
- September 3 at Gallagher Square – Weezer
- September 9 at Gallagher Square – The Revivalists and Band of Horses
- September 15 at Gallagher Square – Kolohe Kai
- September 16 at Gallagher Square – Pixies and Modest Mouse
- September 20 at Gallagher Square – Daniel Caesar
- October 6 at Gallagher Square – The All-American Rejects and Newfound Glory
- October 29 at Gallagher Square – Hozier
- December 30 at Petco Park – Wild Horses Festival featuring Zach Bryan and the band Caamp