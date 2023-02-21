SAN DIEGO — San Diego is home to a number of big names in the celebrity world.

From Academy Award winners to high-flying sports athletes, “America’s Finest City” is known for its star production.

FOX 5 compiled a list of seven influential people from the San Diego area:

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘White Noise’ and the opening ceremony during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The actor, best known for his Academy Award-winning roles in BlacKkKlansman (2018) and Marriage Story (2019), was born in San Diego, but moved to Mishawaka, Indiana after his parents’ divorce.

In this Dec. 16, 2014 file photo, actress Cameron Diaz poses for photographs during a photo call for the film Annie at the Corinthia hotel in central London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Cameron Diaz, the blue-eyed actress who jumpstarted her acting career with a big part in The Mask (1994) while working as a model, is a San Diego native. She solidified her stardom in 1998 from the box office smash There’s Something About Mary.

In this March 3, 2016 file photo, Nick Cannon arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Red Carpet Kickoff at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

A San Diegan who graduated from Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, the multi-dimensional Nick Cannon has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry from hosting television shows to rapping and acting on the big screen. He even owns a combined restaurant, sports bar and arcade called Wild ‘N Out in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter.

Tony Hawk of United States of America competes in BOWL-A-RAMA at Bondi Beach on February 21, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. BOWL-A-RAMA is Australia’s biggest skateboarding competition. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

Tony Hawk — who transcended the skateboarding world with his competition titles, historic 900-degree spin move and iconic video game series — was born in Carlsbad. He is currently an Encinitas resident and is co-owner of Chick & Hawk in the coastal community.

Kris Jenner arrives at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Formerly known as Kristen Mary Houghton, Kris Jenner is a well-known media personality and entrepreneur. A New York Times Bestselling author, she has launched several business ventures, including a cosmetics and clothing line. Jenner is also a San Diegan, growing up in the Clairemont area where she attended Longfellow Elementary School.

Shaun White waves after competing in the men’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Recently retired snowboarder Shaun White, nicknamed “The Flying Tomato,” is arguably one of the best snowboarders in history, winning three Olympic gold medals and multiple Summer and Winter X Games medals. Another Carlsbad native, he followed in Tony Hawk’s footsteps to have an impressive skateboarding career as well.

Mario Lopez arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Breaking out in his role as A.C. Slater on the 1989 television sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” Chula Vista native Mario Lopez has since become a New York Times bestselling author, producer, host and two-time Emmy winner.