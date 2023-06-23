SAN DIEGO — The magic of music has the ability to mentally or physically transfer listeners to a new world.

Whether it’s happy or sad, tunes can help set the mood for the environment you are in.

When you think of San Diego, it’s hard not to imagine palm trees, sunny skies, beaches, surfers and skateboarders.

From rock to rap to pop, there are several songs where artists have mentioned or eluded to “America’s Finest City” in their music. Here are five songs that made the list:

“Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys

Gaining popularity in the 1960s, The Beach Boys still resonate to this day. Their rock and roll song “Surfin’ USA” describes the surfing community in California, from “catch ’em surfin’ at Del Mar,” to naming other locations like Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, Trestles Beach in San Onofre State Beach and “all over La Jolla.”

Need a beat to get your head nodding while traveling down Interstate 5? This 1995 hip-hop song, produced by Dr. Dre, brings all the Cali vibes, especially when Shakur says “It’s all good, from Diego to the Bay.”

The English pop superstar apparently had her heart broken in Chula Vista when she croons “I lost my mind in San Bernardino, even Chula Vista and Modesto, I broke my heart in San Diego,” in her 2021 song “Wild Wild West.”

The pop-punk band, who are natives of San Diego, recalls memories they experienced in their hometown, like “I can’t sleep ’cause what if I dream of going back to San Diego?” or “And listen to our favorite songs in the parking lot and think of every person I ever lost to San Diego.” Coincidentally, Blink 182 recently performed in San Diego this week.

Dean Martin, known for his smooth vocals in the 1950s and 1960s, longs to be in San Diego so he can see his woman, the singer mentions in his song: “Thirty more miles to San Diego, thirty more miles and I’ll be home, thirty more miles to see my woman.”