CARLSBAD, Calif. — There’s a speakeasy hidden in a North County corn maze that’s offering craft cocktails, beer and wine for those with the secret password.

Located somewhere along the Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s pumpkin patch in a corn field at 1050 Cannon Rd., this fall popup is now welcoming guests over the age of 21 to venture out and enjoy award-winning spirits.

Open every Friday and Saturday from 4-9 p.m. throughout October, this speakeasy is provisioned by Pacific Coast Spirits — a “grain-to-glass” distillery that operates a craft bar and kitchen on South Coast Highway in Oceanside.

Maze wanderers will need a nightly password for entry. Pacific Coast Spirits will be posting clues and hints on their Instagram and Facebook stories every Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m.

Guests who can find their way to this hidden gem are welcome to bring their dogs and children under age 2. Strollers are allowed inside. All other human guests must be of drinking age.

All purchases must be made with a credit card. No cash payments will be accepted.

Proceeds from the corn maze speakeasy are going towards Kids For Peace and the Carlsbad Boys and Girls Club.