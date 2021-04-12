Theme park rides reopen at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Rides and attractions at SeaWorld San Diego, such as the world-famous Electric Eel roller coaster, reopened Monday to guests amid the state’s new theme park regulations.

The change comes as San Diego County advanced into California’s orange reopening tier last week. Under the state’s updated Blueprint for a Safer Economy, theme parks now are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in counties in the orange tier and up to 35% in the yellow tier. Attendance currently is limited to California in-state visitors only, according to the state’s guidelines.

SeaWorld originally reopened in February, operating as an accredited zoo and aquarium.

But as of Monday, park guests again can take in some of its more high-flying attractions, albeit while masked and with plenty of distance from others.

“Finally, it’s just a full park experience,” said Corrine Brindley, the park’s corporate vice president.

Brindley said some of the health and safety protocols are “just part of normal life now.” They include changes to how rides are loaded with guests and new sanitation areas placed throughout the park.

Ninety-five percent of the park’s staff were furloughed when the park closed last year. Many were rehired in January in anticipation of February’s partial reopening.

“Our zoological team was still here,” Brindley said. “We have a large collection of animals that we continued to take care of and not only that, our rescue program continued.”

Park staff rescued 819 animals last year, including 460 of those while the park was closed, she said.

Those in attendance Monday told FOX 5 they felt safe and comfortable within the park.

“I like the fact that there’s not a lot of people here,” one woman said, “and that we can social distance while still having a lot of fun.”

Tickets to SeaWorld San Diego can be purchased online at seaworld.com/san-diego.