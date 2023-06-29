SAN DIEGO — Put your survival skills and escape tactics to the test in this new immersive experience at Balboa Park.

Based on the internationally acclaimed Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook series, this interactive affair at the Fleet Science Center is intended to equip participants with essential skills for unexpected real-life scenarios.

Called The Worst-Case Scenario, this experience includes mind-bending puzzles and thrilling challenges that will require those involved to work under pressure while using both logic and creativity.

This family-friendly activity includes 13 challenges like jumping off a moving train to survive an avalanche and scaling a tricky ledge on a wall to escape a flood, among other things.

“Everyone has their own worse-case scenario, whether that’s going to a meeting and speaking in front of a bunch of people or, you know, whether that’s landing a plane without a pilot,” says Geoffrey Curley, exhibition developer at the Fleet Science Center. “There’s the same method for all of it and that method is very similar to the scientific method. It’s observing the situation, getting an understanding of what your assets are, preparing a plan and executing it.”

Participants will get some expert advice on crucial survival skills to help them along the way. There will also be opportunities to learn about the impact of stress on survival.

“This is a great opportunity to sort of investigate those things (survival moments) in a safe way because you can never tell, but it does involve science, animal behavior, also critical thinking and logic,” says Paul Siboroki, exhibit director at the Fleet Science Center. “And also, how to stay calm.”

After challenging all of your senses, there is a Hall of Fame to be explored. This area features iconic imagery, superhero-themed graphics and real-world survival stories, according to the creators of the experience.

Tickets can be purchased online with adults tickets going for $24.95, children ages 3-12 tickets selling for $19.95 and senior admission costing $22.95 (pre-taxes and fees).

The immersive experience at Balboa Park’s Fleet Science Center opens Saturday.