SAN DIEGO — A self-guided foodie tour is returning to the Gaslamp Quarter this weekend.

An adventure mapped out over 16 square city blocks, The Taste of Gaslamp is providing an opportunity for foodies to explore the culinary mecca of the historic district.

Event organizers have described The Taste of Gaslamp as “a mouthwatering journey” that’s become a staple for locals and tourists alike.

Once registered for the event, tourgoers will have access to over 20 Gaslamp restaurants to taste test signature small bites at their leisure.

Haleigh Stewart, a representative for the yearly event, offered this simple advice: pace yourself. She explained that each attendee has the freedom to choose which restaurants to hit along the way.

Some of those hot spots waiting to “tantalize your taste buds,” include Landshark Bar & Grill, Royal India, STK, American Junkie, Havana, Gaslamp BBQ, Pizza on 5th, Lou & Mickey’s, and many more.

A full list of restaurants and a map of the 16 block food tour can be found here.

The 27th annual event will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 with tour perks lasting until 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 on the day of event.

After the food tour ends, Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar will be holding the official afterparty for the event. Tourgoers who attend will get a free drink, an extra bite ticket, and “free play” on their game simulators.