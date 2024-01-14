SAN DIEGO — The 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade honoring the birth, life and legacy of Dr. King was held on Sunday morning along the Embarcadero in downtown San Diego.

“I believe that the message of Dr. King is timeless,” said Dr. Robert Walker, current president of of Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. “His legacy of fighting for poor people, fighting for Black people, fighting for voter registration, fighting for equality and employment — it still rings true today.”

Dr. Walker helped coordinate the event. He says this year’s theme is of “A Healthy Community That Thrives Together,” puts the focus on healthy lifestyle choices. With that in mind, a 5K Run and Festival with health vendors were added to this year’s event.

“As we know in the Black and Hispanic communities people are still dying of hypertension, diabetes, blood pressure, and all those things, and we want to give them a healthy choice,” explained Walker.

FOX 5’s Alani Letang emceed the event which brought together thousands of people from all walks of life, including city leaders like newly-elected San Diego County Supervisor Montgomery Steppe.

Steppe shared the importance of having the annual parade. “To remember what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for, to check ourselves as to whether we are where he would want us to be, and to come together as a community.”

A community coming together to celebrate, honor and create change.

“You too can make a difference in your community. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made a difference in the 60s, and now we have the opportunity and the responsibility to give back to our community and make a difference,” said Dr. Walker.