A Przewalski’s horse was born at the San Diego Safari Park in June 2023. (Photo: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

SAN DIEGO — A critically endangered species of wild horse has, once again, beaten the odds with the birth of another foal at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A Przewalski’s horse, sometimes called “the Last Wild Horse,” was born earlier this month to mother Nikki and father Ziggy, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced in a press release Thursday.

This species is also known as the Asiatic wild horse or Mongolian wild horse.

The foal was born through a pairing recommended by the Association of Zoo and Aquariums’ Przewalski’s Horse Species Survival Plan, which Zoo officials say is a program that is meant to help ensure healthy and genetically diverse Przewalski’s horse populations.

This program is overseen by conservationists nationwide, according to the Wildlife Alliance.

The Safari Park describes the breed as stocky, short and pot-bellied with a light belly and darker back. Przewalski’s horses are also known to have a dark stripe on the back from the withers to the base of the tail, zoo officials say.

According to wildlife professionals, this type of horse was considered “Extinct in the Wild” until 1996. The Safari Park says the Przewalski’s horse has survived for the past 40 years almost entirely in zoos around the world.

The Safari Park has about a dozen Przewalski’s horses with the females and herd stallion living next to the Asian savanna habitat.

Park visitors can see “the Last Wild Horse” during a behind-the-scenes safari or cart safari.