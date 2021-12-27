The Go-Go’s cancel San Diego show due to COVID case

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Famed 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s have postponed next week’s scheduled performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre, along with all other West Coast dates, due to a COVID-19 case involving someone on the tour.

“A member of our team recently tested positive for COVID,” according to a social media statement released by the group Monday. “Although we are, of course, very disappointed, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming West Coast dates.”

In addition to the Jan. 3 performance in San Diego, the group also scrubbed shows set for Tuesday in San Francisco, Wednesday in Los Angeles, and Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas.

According to the notification, new dates for the shows will be announced “very soon,” and the group looks forward “to getting back to performing and celebrating with everyone. Wishing everyone a wonderful and safe holiday season, and see you in the new year!”

The group is scheduled to tour overseas with Billy Idol next summer.

