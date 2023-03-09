CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Legendary English rock band The Cure will be heading to San Diego County as part of their 2023 North American tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, best known for their alternative rock classics like “Friday I’m in Love,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Lovesong,” will perform at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista on May 20, the band announced Thursday.

Fans can sign up for pre-registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service. According to the website, Verified Fan is used to filter out buyers looking to resell tickets so that more tickets actually go to fans who are planning to attend the show.

Signing up for pre-registration does not guarantee you will be able to get a ticket before they sell out. Registration will be open until Monday, Mar. 13 at 7 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the show will officially go on sale on Mar. 15 for those who pre-register.

Following up on the groups 2022 European run, The Songs of a Lost World Tour’s North American leg will start on May 10 in New Orleans and close out with a Jul. 1 show in Miami.

A full list of tour dates and locations can be found on the band’s website.

Scottish rock band The Twilight Sad will also be opening for The Cure for all North American tour dates.

The Cure is currently comprised of Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Roger O’Donnell, Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels. Smith, the lead singer of the group, is the only remaining member of the original group that formed in 1978 in Crawley, West Sussex.