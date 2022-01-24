The blooms are back: Carlsbad Flower Fields set for vibrant March reopening

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, Calif. are slated to see flowers bloom this year starting March 1. (Photo: Marcie Gonzalez, The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The hills of northern San Diego County are weeks away from the first blooms of spring.

For decades, one of the most sought-after displays for visitors and locals is The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. Starting March 1, more than 70 million flowers are slated to begin opening, including some 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers, ranch officials said Monday.

This year, the attraction’s theme is “Escape Into Color.” But it’s a theme that could be fitting for most years on the property where guests annually are greeted with vibrant rows upon rows of fresh blooms.

“The season is one of the most spectacular and coordinated displays of natural color and beauty anywhere in the world,” Flower Fields general manager Fred Clarke said in a news release. “We are the springtime playground of family outings, first dates and even weddings.”

Clarke adds, “We are honored to not only be a part of the area’s local heritage but to also have our annual burst of color be a part of so many individual family traditions…and photos.”

The fields are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte and are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Single tickets are available for $22 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and up and military, $10 for children ages 3-10 and free for children under age 3. Season passes also are being made available.

Click or tap here for the calendar of events. For ticket information, click here.