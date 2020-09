NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Bruce Johnston (L) and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform at The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Beach Boys will perform at a drive-in concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds next month.

The concert, part of the “Concerts In Your Car” series, is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. There will be a 360-degree stage, video screens and a visual light show, and sound will come through your car stereo.

Tickets start at $99 per car and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.