SAN DIEGO — “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” to see The Beach Boys and John Stamos perform in front of a “Full House” right here in San Diego?

That’s right. The Beach Boys will be making a San Diego stop on their “America’s Band” tour and they will be joined by actor John Stamos.

The concert will take place at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on July 1 as part of the San Diego Symphony’s 2023 Summer Season.

Stamos, best known for his acting roles in Full House and General Hospital, has had a connection with the Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985, when he first performed with the band in Philadelphia, a news release said.

In addition to featuring the Beach Boys on Full House and several of his other shows, Stamos even appeared in the band’s iconic, chart-topping hit “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys, known for some of their timeless hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Good Vibrations,” are currently comprised of singer and original band member Mike Love, longtime member Bruce Johnston, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer.