SAN DIEGO — “Move Along” with the All-American Rejects this fall in San Diego.

The Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, produced by Live Nation, will tour 27 U.S. cities, making a stop in Gallagher Square at Petco Park on Oct. 6, concert officials announced Monday.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years,” the band said. “We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth.”

The All-American Rejects felt that when New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on for the tour, it was a “time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up.”

“First we got you to ‘Swing Swing,’ then we became your ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ and you thought ‘It Would End Tonight’ so we could ‘Move Along,’ then we ‘Gave You Hell’ for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not,” the band said.

A Citi presale will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday 10 p.m., while the general on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

Other stops on the tour in the California area include Los Angeles, Mountain View, Wheatland and Bakersfield.