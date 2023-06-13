SAN DIEGO — While they might say “It’s Not Living,” this is: English pop rock band, The 1975, will be making a stop in San Diego later this year.

The 1975 is set to perform at Penchanga Arena on September 30 as part of their “Still … at their very best” world tour.

The concert experience will build off their 2022 tour named “At Their Very Best,” that supported the release of their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” in October 2022.

Tickets will be available though the Exclusive Fan Presale beginning Wednesday, June 21st at 10 a.m., before going on general sale on Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. To sign-up for the pre-sale or purchase tickets, visit the band’s website.

The Manchester-based band is known for their alternative, genre-defying style, with notable songs like “About You,” “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” and “Give Yourself a Try” — the last of which, earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The group consists of singer Matty Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bass player Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel.

The 1975 joins a superstar slate of musicians headed to Penchanga Arena this year, including blink-182, Maluma, Ice Cube, Bruce Springsteen and Depeche Mode.

The North American leg of the “Still … at their very best” tour will kick off on Tuesday, September 26 in Sacramento, before heading to other California cities like San Jose on Thursday, June 28 and Los Angeles on Monday, October 2.

The 1975’s 2023 tour will wrap up with a performance in Seattle on Saturday, December 2.