SAN DIEGO — Attention San Diego Swifties — your opportunity to relive the magical moments of The Eras Tour has arrived.

The musical versatility and icon level performance of Taylor Swift has hit theaters across the country, including San Diego County, as of Friday.

The film is being played for fans in more than 8,500 AMC theaters nationwide, the American theater chain confirmed.

Whether you’re seeing it for the very first time or are coming back for another dose of the Swiftie experience, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is showing at these San Diego-area AMC theaters this week:

Regal Cinemas is also feeling “Swifite,” with all of its San Diego County locations airing the movie. Find a Regal theatre closest to you here.

This may be another “Barbie” movie opportunity, where theatergoers dress accordingly. From bejeweled, fringe and sparkly attire to arms filled with friendship bracelets, this showing is sure to be a unique experience.

The movie is 2 hours and 48 minutes long.