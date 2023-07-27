BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an alert urging fans and concert-goers to avoid a “cruel summer” and be wary of counterfeit concert tickets and scammers ahead of Taylor Swift’s concerts in the state.

In his announcement, Attorney General Bonta reminded Californians to exercise caution in their online transactions and provides tips to avoid falling victim to ticket scams.

“Too often, bad actors take advantage of highly sought-after concert tickets and strip fans of their hard-earned money. Whether you attend a Taylor Swift concert or another event, avoid enduring a cruel summer by following the tips we provide. If you have fallen victim to a scam or suspect fraudulent activity, you don’t need to feel ashamed — you should speak now. You can file a report with my office as well as the Better Business Bureau and the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center.” California Attorney General Rob Bonta

From January 2022 through February 2023, the Better Business Bureau received 16,884 total complaints regarding ticket sales — including concerts and sporting events, according to a release. One California woman was even scammed through a dead woman’s Facebook account after attempting to purchase tickets to see Taylor Swift.

The release also provided some tips to avoid ticket scams:

Purchase tickets from authorized vendors: When possible, always purchase your tickets directly from the official website or at the box office to confirm the ticket’s authenticity.

If you have been a victim of a ticketing scam, you can visit Attorney General Bonta’s website, the Better Business Bureau website and the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center to file a report.