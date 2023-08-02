DEL MAR, Calif. — A celebration of New Orleans culture is set to bring the best of the bayou to Del Mar Racetrack this weekend.

The Taste of New Orleans Food & Music Festival will be offering up southern favorites to those on the west Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All the fun will be going down at the Seaside Tropical Cabana, which is located trackside at the top of the stretch run within the 1/8 pole and west of the tunnel entrance.

Attendees should come thirsty because event organizers say there will be various samples of frozen daiquiris and regional craft beers.

There will also be plenty of mixed “hurricanes” to go around. This popular New Orleans libation — a favorite for visitors of the French Quarter — is made with two types of rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit puree, grenadine and simple syrup.

For those who prefer food over drink, this festival will offer up authentic Cajun cuisine like gumbo, po’boys, beignets, jambalaya, red beans and rice.

One participating vendor includes 5C’s Creole, which will be serving catfish, Louisiana oysters and crawfish Étouffée.

Another vendor to anticipate is Chicken Shack, which will be dishing out gator, frog, hush puppies and pouring glasses of sweet tea.

In between sips and bites or even during, there will be plenty of live entertainment with New Orleans sounds to accompany those southern flavors.

For instance, “The Big Easy experience” includes live Cajun music from Theo & the Zydeco Patrol and the Bayou Brothers.

You may want to get festive with hats from the Rad Hatter and — of course — some colorful beads from various vendors.

There will even be a mini parade to mimic the iconic Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

Tickets to the Taste of New Orleans Food & Music Festival are $38, which includes five drinks tickets (5 ounce pours). Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Event organizers say a portion of each ticket benefits Louisiana State University Alumni of San Diego.