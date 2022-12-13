SAN DIEGO — Grammy award-winning singer SZA is coming to San Diego as part of her 17-city North American tour, according to a Live Nation press release.

SZA will be making her way to SD on March 13, 2023, at the Viejas Arena, according to Live Nation.

This stop will include music from her sophomore album “SOS.” SZA is best known for her song “Good Days” and her duet “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. local time. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

SZA’s tour will also feature Omar Apollo, who was recently nominated for “Best New Artist” at the Grammys.