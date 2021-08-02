Symphony reveals new food options at The Rady Shell

SAN DIEGO — People who visit the brand new Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will have a host of food options that were unveiled Monday.

The Rady Shell is the San Diego Symphony’s new waterfront venue along the Embarcadero. The organization has revealed its food and beverage program, called The Shell Provisions, ahead of the start of its inaugural season Friday, Aug. 6.

Food options include dishes by celebrity Chef Richard Blais, URBAN KITCHEN Group, Biga, Lola55 and Achilles Coffee Roasters, among others.

The symphony said guests in the Marina and San Diego Row sections can choose from tableside dining options while other guests can pre-order picnic boxes or visit the Presbys Plaza Dining Pavilion and Market, an open air pavilion and dining area.

Food options within the Prebys Plaza include:

BIGA Restaurant, a unique celebration of wood fired pizza. Biga offerings will be available for self-order and pickup in the Street Food Pavilion.

a unique celebration of wood fired pizza. Biga offerings will be available for self-order and pickup in the Street Food Pavilion. Lola55 , a progressive Mexican taqueria on the Michelin Guide’s “Bib Gourmand” list. This year’s menu includes mesquite grilled chicken tacos, smoked carnitas tacos and a vegan cauliflower taco. Also available via self-order and pickup in the Streetfood Pavilion.

, a progressive Mexican taqueria on the Michelin Guide’s “Bib Gourmand” list. This year’s menu includes mesquite grilled chicken tacos, smoked carnitas tacos and a vegan cauliflower taco. Also available via self-order and pickup in the Streetfood Pavilion. URBAN KITCHEN think global + eat local will offer self-order and grab-and-go options in their Marketplace Pavilion. Guests can look forward to self-ordering a CUCINA giant meatball and mascarpone polenta, Korean fried chicken sandwich, a California lobster and shrimp roll, a grab-and-go burrata with Dassi Farms heirloom tomatoes, salads, bites, and more to build your own picnic.

will offer self-order and grab-and-go options in their Marketplace Pavilion. Guests can look forward to self-ordering a CUCINA giant meatball and mascarpone polenta, Korean fried chicken sandwich, a California lobster and shrimp roll, a grab-and-go burrata with Dassi Farms heirloom tomatoes, salads, bites, and more to build your own picnic. Achilles Coffee Roasters, a local small batch craft roastery rapidly expanding throughout San Diego, will have beverage options available at the Street Food Pavilion and Food Cart Delights.

Several food carts throughout and adjacent to Prebys Plaza will offer more options. Marketplace Grille features an assortment of hummus, wraps and desserts while Kitchens For Good offers soups and bread. Minocqua Popcorn will operate a cart offering buttered popcorn and kettle corn.

Multiple bars will be available featuring spirits, wine, local craft beers from AleSmith, Saint Archer and Stone Brewing and canned Cutwater cocktails. No outside food or drink will be permitted at the Shell aside from factory-sealed water bottles, the organization said.

See more information about the symphony’s upcoming season and its new beverage and food options here.