Sycuan Casino Resort announces reopening date

EL CAJON, Calif. — Sycuan Casino Resort will reopen May 20, it was announced Tuesday.

The property, which temporarily closed March 20 amid coronavirus concerns, will reopen in phases, with select gaming machines and restaurants remaining closed in the initial phase.

Several health and sanitation measures will be in place, including thermal cameras placed entrances to detect guests’ temperatures, according to a statement from the resort. All gaming areas, slot machines and table games will be frequently cleaned.

Every other slot machine will be turned off to ensure a safer distance between players, and table games will be limited to three players per table. Bingo and poker will reopen at a later date.

Select restaurants will be open for limited hours, and hotel service and amenities will be limited, with valet, room service, the spa, pool and cabanas remaining closed.

“Over the past several weeks, we have made extensive changes at our property and implemented an aggressive health and sanitation program to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our guests and team members for our reopening,” said Cody J. Martinez, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “We are slowly opening select venues and gaming areas in phase one of our reopening and will continue to evaluate our reopening strategy to maintain a safe environment for all.”