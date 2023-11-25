SAN DIEGO — Santa Claus rode into Seaport Village in the San Diego Bay on his giant surfboard Saturday morning as part of a Harbor Police “watercade” to lead the annual Bayside Parade.

Surfin’ Santa made his debut Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Pier for the 17th year in front of a crowd of San Diegans.

Community members lined the streets as Santa rode his giant surfboard on a six-foot wave through the parade along with San Diego lifeguards, Mrs. Claus, stilt walkers, pop carolers, elves and toy soldiers. Those in attendance were able to take free photos with the “Surfin’ Santa.”

The crowd then followed Santa to the boardwalk to see the “first snowfall” of the season at Malibu Farm.

The snow flurries are actually made with eco-friendly artificial snow, and will be visible from the Malibu Farm bayside at 5 p.m. every day through the month of December.