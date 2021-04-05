Supervisors to consider proposal to waive event permit fees

SAN DIEGO — As COVID-19-related event restrictions loosen, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal Tuesday to waive event permit fees, allowing event producers to save costs and potentially refill their coffers from lost revenue over the past year.

The permit fees primarily affects community events that often benefit nonprofits.

“The event industry was dealt a tremendous economic blow by the pandemic. Unlike other sectors who were able to operate at limited capacity and bring in some revenue, they could not because of the protections around large gatherings,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ Chair Nathan Fletcher.

According to SANDAG, the meeting and special events industry is an essential economic driver for the San Diego region and brought 2.7 million visitors and $3.5 billion in spending to San Diego in 2019.

Fees for event producers would be waived for event in fiscal year 2021-2022.