SAN DIEGO — Fans of indoor dirt bike racing, or Supercross, can catch the world’s elite riders compete in San Diego next weekend.

Watch riders race handlebar-to-handlebar at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Jan. 20, 2024 at the Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

The race begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the premier 450 class, and the rising stars in the 250 class competing for the title of Supercross Champion.

Watch as riders race over 17 rounds on custom-designed tracks in the off-road motorcycle racing series.

The fastest riders will earn points towards competing in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals fueled by Monster Energy.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Kids two and younger are free. Add-ons like VIP experiences and more are available.

Happening this weekend and Jan. 27-28 also at the Snapdragon Stadium — Monster Jam.