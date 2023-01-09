Universal Studios Hollywood pass holders are, once again, able to make reservations to visit the new Super Nintendo World, the theme park announced on social media Monday.

The second wave of reservation attempts comes after pass holders could not secure their spots for an early preview of the new area of the theme park due to a system outage on Jan. 5.

Super Nintendo World, located in Universal Studios’ Lower Lot, will be open on select days for a pass member preview starting on Jan. 29 and ending on Feb. 11, the website stated.

Pass members can make reservations on the theme park’s website.

Super Nintendo World opens to all parkgoers on Feb. 17.

The new area will include a Mario Kart-themed ride, immersive areas, a new restaurant, and a shop.

The ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” will use augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

Super Nintendo World will also feature interactive gameplay throughout the land that will be brought to life with the help of Power-up bands.

Guests can punch the “?” blocks to collect digital coins, similar to what Mario does in video games and other components.

The bands have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, enjoy unique interactions with characters, and more, a news release said.

The bands will be available in six different designs and can be purchased at Super Nintendo World retail shops throughout the park, and on CityWalk.

Super Nintendo World merchandise, like clothing, stuffed animals, and headbands, are also available at those locations.

New foods, such as Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, “?” Block Tiramisu and a Princess Peach Cupcake will be available at the new Toadstool Café.