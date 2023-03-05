SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony Orchestra announced its third summer concert series lineup at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park during its second annual Picnic at the Park event Sunday.

The event had special guest surprises, including the “I’m Yours” singer Jason Mraz and food from celebrity chef Richard Blais, plus a lineup of incredible musicians and artists.

Hundreds of people attended Sunday’s event which was met with sunshine, a sight many San Diegans have been yearning for.

Jason Mraz did an exclusive interview with FOX 5 before Sunday’s show.

“Performing is a huge privilege, such an honor and privilege, I mean there’s millions of people in San Diego and the fact that we get to occupy this Rady shell this afternoon is an enormous privilege, huge honor,” Mraz said. “It’s an iconic venue, San Diego has really been given its iconic outdoor venue

“Artists now want to perform here, their managers are calling us because if they already performed on the stage they want to come back, if they haven’t they’ve already heard a lot about it, and its just a beautiful venue,” CEO of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra Martha Gilmer said.

The full lineup for the summer concert series can be found on The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park’s website.