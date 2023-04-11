SAN DIEGO — Musical icon Sting is bringing his world tour to San Diego.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner will head to San Diego on Oct. 4 as part of his My Songs World Tour.

The show will take place at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, located on the San Diego State University campus.

The San Diego show is among 10 newly-announced shows that will make up the first North American leg of the world tour. More additional cities and dates are expected to be announced soon, according to Live Nation.

General sale tickets for the San Diego show and other newly announced dates will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Pre-sale tickets for members of Sting’s Fan Club will be available starting on Wednesday, April 12. VIP packages will also be available for purchase here when ticket sales go live.

Known for his music as both a solo artist and as lead singer of The Police, fans can expect to hear some of Sting’s timeless hits like “Every Breath You Take,” “Fields of Gold,” “Roxanne” and “Shape of My Heart” during the tour.

The North American leg announcement come on the heels of a string of international performances earlier this year in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

Joe Sumner has been announced as a special guest and will be performing at all the newly-announced North American shows. Sting will also be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble during the tour.