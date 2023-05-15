SAN DIEGO — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced thirteen additional performances for her Live In Concert tour, including a stop in San Diego.

The Fleetwood Mac star will be performing at Viejas Arena on Wed, Nov. 29.

Tickets for the newly-added shows, including San Diego will be available for purchase on May 19 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Live National Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on May 18.

Nicks, a legendary singer and songwriter, has seen great success as both a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, garnering over a dozen Grammy Award nominations individually and with the band.

She has sung a number of classic hits such as “Dreams,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Landslide” and “Rhiannon.”

Nicks will be joined by country music singer Ingrid Andress for the San Diego show, according to the Viejas Arena website.

The second leg of the Live In Concert tour will kick off on Aug. 8 in Milwaukee and close out with a Dec. 5 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

Nicks will be joining a number of big acts scheduled to perform at Viejas Arena in 2023 including Lizzo, Paramore, Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Marco Antonio Solis.