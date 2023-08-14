CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A beloved South Bay holiday tradition is returning after a three-year hiatus.

The Starlight Parade & Festival will take place in Chula Vista on Sunday, Dec. 3, Mayor John McCann and the Downtown Chula Vista Association announced Monday.

The parade will feature over 100 entrants with festive floats, marching bands, dance teams, classic cars and more, officials said.

“The City of Chula Vista is proud to announce the magical return of the Starlight Parade and Festival,” said McCann. “After a three-year hiatus, we are preparing to bring the parade and festival that will be bigger and brighter than ever before.”

You can find more information about the event, including how to participate in the parade here.

In addition to the parade, there will be a holiday market, live music, free photos with Santa Claus and a 25-foot Christmas tree in the heart of downtown Chula Vista.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the City of Chula Vista to welcome back the Starlight Parade,” said Dominic Li Mandri, District Manager of the Downtown Chula Vista Association. “After halting operations during the pandemic, we’re ready to bring back more of the fun, festive events that Downtown Chula Vista is known for. I can’t wait to see everyone rejoin the festivities and enjoy the magic of the holidays!”

Festivities will kick off at 3 p.m., with the tree-lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m., just before the parade begins at 6 p.m.

The parade route will take attendees down Third Avenue between H and E streets.