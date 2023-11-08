SAN DIEGO — The world’s oldest active sailing ship, the “Star of India,” is departing from the waterfront this weekend, the Maritime Museum of San Diego announced.

A crew of seasoned sailors have been readying to take out the ship, which hasn’t set sail since November 2018 — five years ago.

The voyage is part of a San Diego Bay and “at sea parade” of the Maritime Museum fleet. It also marks the ships 160th birthday.

Organizers say historic visiting vessels will surround the “Star of India,” with some offering opportunities for the public to purchase tickets and share the water for this Veteran’s Day weekend event.

“’Star of India’ is an icon in San Diego and this birthday celebration is a day to honor all supporters, including volunteers, members, donors, staff, educators, students, partners and the out-of-town visitors, and locals that support our mission with attendance and participation in the museum experience,” said Raymond Ashley, the President and CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased here. All ages are welcome to attend and admission comes with lunch, snacks, water, and soft drinks.

San Diegans and visitors alike will have the chance to see “Star of India” leave the museum of at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 — as long as winds cooperate.

The ship will move through San Diego Bay until reaching a position two to three miles west of Point Loma. Once there, organizers say the tow will be passed and “Star of India” will proceed under sail.

While at sea, “Star of India” will perform maneuvers. Additionally, the “Californian” and “San Salvador” will sail in close company with the ship.

All three vessels are expected to assemble at the entrance to San Diego Bay around 3 p.m. each day, with the “Star of India” returning to museum at 5 p.m.

Organizers say there will be good viewing opportunities along Harbor and Shelter Islands and the San Diego waterfront.