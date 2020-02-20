Spoiler alert: San Diego legend revealed as ‘Masked Singer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk was revealed Wednesday night as a contestant on Fox's "Masked Singer."

Hawk, who has lived in San Diego County all his life, was featured as "The Elephant" on the game show, which dresses up anonymous celebrities in elaborate costumes for musical performances and challenges a panel of judges -- along with the audience -- to guess the singer's identity.

After the big reveal, the pro skater, businessman and philanthropist joined the FOX 5 Morning News to talk about his surreal experience on the show.

Hawk is widely considered skateboarding's most decorated and recognizable ambassador. He has helped fund local skate parks and remains active in charitable work around San Diego.

Over the holidays, Hawk cruised around local skate spots handing out free gear to skaters who were willing to do a trick on camera. Watch that video here.