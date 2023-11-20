SAN DIEGO — Spend “Christmas on the Sand” this holiday season as the La Jolla Christmas Parade is returning.

The 67th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 on Wall Street in La Jolla (between Girard Avenue and the alley by the Athenaeum). The parade will feature bands, floats, equestrians, vintage vehicles, dog units, Marshals representing community leaders, schools, and community service organizations, according to the event website.

The parade will kick off at Kline Street and Girard Avenue at 1:30 p.m. and will last about 90 minutes, ending at the La Jolla Recreation Center. The Holiday Festival at “Santa’s Village” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to sign up for a visit with Santa.

The event is free and open to the public. Those wanting to support the event can donate online or by mail; volunteers are welcome to sign up online.

The parade nearly didn’t make it this year. Last week, the event was running about $35,000 short of the amount needed. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported La Jolla resident Dianne Bashor was able to donate a good portion of what they needed and the event is now back on. The amount she donated was not released. She is listed as a “Christmas Angel” on the event website.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be providing public transportation to the event. You can take Route 30 or 140 to get to La Jolla.

Visit ljparade.com for more information on the La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival.