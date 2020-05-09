South Bay Drive-In Theatre reopens

SAN DIEGO — While most movie theaters remain closed, the South Bay Drive-In Theatre reopened Friday after being shut down for a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests will be required to watch the movie from inside their vehicle and to practice social distancing at all times. The snack bar remains closed.

The City of San Diego had ordered the theater and the swap meet, located on the same site in the 2100 block of Coronado Avenue, to close on April 9.

