SAN DIEGO — Sonny Sandoval, the lead vocalist of the rock band P.O.D., received a special honor from the City of San Diego this week.

The City of San Diego declared June 23, 2023 to be Sonny Sandoval Day, local officials announced during a city council meeting Tuesday.

“Sonny Sandoval is a musician, songwriter, philanthropist, who has never forgotten his roots as a south San Diego native,” a city council representative said. “His first major label hit was titled ‘Southtown,’ proudly proclaiming his love for the 92154 region. His love for the region didn’t stop there, as he shot the music video showcasing the community of 92154. This ended up becoming an MTV #1 hit.”

The city representative went on to say that Sandoval has collaborated with other community members and organizations such as the Padres and WWE’s Rey Mysterio Jr, a Chula Vista native who also was honored with a day by the City of San Diego.

“The possibility of having a Sonny Sandoval Day never crossed my mind, nor did I even think it was possible,” Sandoval responded in a statement. “I still don’t know how it happened, but I’ll take it! This is probably one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me. I’m overwhelmed by this acknowledgment from the County of San Diego, but more so by the good people that make up this great city.”

Sandoval’s philanthropic work includes co-founding the Whosoevers Movement, a group helping to deliver the message of the gospel to a generation searching for meaning, as well as the Youth of the Nation Foundation, which gives back to vulnerable young adults.

“The best part about being honored and recognized on the day of June 23? It’s my mother’s birthday,” the singer said. “I know it means just as much to her as it does to me. Happy birthday, mom!”