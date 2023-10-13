SAN DIEGO — It’s a “ring of fire” kind of weekend, and we’re not talking about the famous Johnny Cash song.

On Saturday, a solar eclipse will be visible across several states, including California. Though San Diego is outside the eclipse’s “path of totality,” a partial view of the phenomenon is expected.

What time is the solar eclipse in San Diego?

You may want to reconsider sleeping in late on Saturday if you hope for a peak of the partial eclipse. The moon will pass in front of the sun at maximum coverage around 9:26 a.m., according to detailed information from Eclipse 2024.

The good news is this isn’t your only chance. Projections shows a three-hour period between 8-11 a.m. with visible movement in the San Diego area, though weather conditions could impact range of vision.

The National Weather Service has recommended that San Diegans head to the mountains and deserts to see the eclipse. Weather officials forecast a greater chance of low cloud coverage further west.

Watch parties across the county

Whether you’re an astronomy enthusiast or simply a wandering skygazer, there are several solar eclipse watch parties set for Saturday. Here’s where you can enjoy the celestial event with others across the region:

— Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Fleet Science Center: There will be engaging demonstrations, demo stations, and in-person astronomers present to answer questions about the cosmic marvel. You can also craft very own solar viewer with Studio X at this free event.

— Solar Eclipse Viewing & Activities at Rancho San Diego Library in El Cajon: The library says there will be some “sun-sational activities” for all Saturday morning. The center will also provide solar eclipse glasses that you can take home with you, while supplies last. The event is free.

— Solar Eclipse Viewing Party & Kids’ Crafts at Borrego Springs Library: This free gathering will host crafts and space-themed book giveaways. Plus, there will be a live-stream of the eclipse broadcast on a big screen for all to see.

— The Annular Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Linda Vista Library in San Diego: All ages are welcome to this free watch party. Attendees can snack on a complimentary Moon Pie while borrowing some makeshift “Eclipse Viewer” glasses.

— Solar Eclipse Viewing & Book Sale at Solana Beach Library: The bookstore will be open in celebration of the event with $5 bags of books. The library says attendees can fill up a bag with books and then participate in crafts. Viewing glasses will be given out while supplies last.

— Eclipse Viewing Party at Mission Hills/Hillcrest Library: There will crafts and snacks available at this free gathering Saturday. The library will have safe glasses for those in attendance. This is an all ages gathering.

If you miss out on seeing the “ring of fire” this weekend, your next chance at viewing an eclipse will be next spring on April 8, 2024.