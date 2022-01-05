SAN DIEGO — Teachers now can get into SeaWorld San Diego for free this year courtesy of a new promotion announced by the park this week.

Using SeaWorld’s new Teacher Fun Card, active and credentialed K-12 educators in Southern California and Arizona can get into the park for free through Dec. 31. Eligible teachers will be permitted unlimited admission into SeaWorld in addition to receiving two free single-day tickets that can be used in specific periods throughout the year.

Additionally, a limited number of Preschool Fun Cards are available to purchase for $20 apiece. They permit children ages 3-5 in San Diego and Orange counties for unlimited park visits through the end of the year. They must be accompanied by an adult with a separate admission ticket, SeaWorld said.

The preschool cards were being offered for free but as of Wednesday, they no longer were available, the park’s website shows. Remaining $20 cards are being made available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to SeaWorld, and adults can purchase up to two of them.

Eligible parkgoers will need to redeem their promotional cards and visit the park by March 31. Teachers are being asked to verify their status using ID.me while the ages of preschoolers are being verified at the gate using a birth certificate, passport or another valid form of ID.

Click or tap here to register for the Teacher Fun Card or here for the Preschool Fun Card.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.