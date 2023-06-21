SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego’s Epstein Family Amphitheater kicked off its first summer season of entertainment performances this week.

The outdoor venue will feature music, comedy and movie events from June 19 to Sept. 19, the school said on its website.

Acts include Saturday Night Live icon Fred Armisen, soulful jazz singer/songwriter Gregory Porter, Cuban guitarist Eliades Ochoa, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Oumou Sangare, Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival and more.

“As we turn to summer, we are excited to welcome the greater San Diego region to campus, many of whom may be visiting for the first time,” said Colleen Kollar Smith, executive director of UC San Diego Campus Performances and Events Office. “I am immensely proud of the Campus Performance and Events team who continue to steward this venue with passion and care, so that it can truly belong to our students, faculty, staff and community at large.”

In honor of two musical legends, special tribute performances from Remember When Rock Was Young starring Craig A. Meyer and Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience will celebrate the chart-topping hits of Sir Elton John and Prince, respectively.

Guests of all ages will also be able to enjoy a movie sing-along of Disney’s Moana while receiving a party bag filled with props used throughout the film.

For a full calendar of events, click here.

The Epstein Family Amphitheater debuted in October 2022.