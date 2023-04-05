Aerial of crowds visiting the fair in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The lineup for this year’s San Diego County Fair Concert Series is in the works and tickets are already going on sale.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds announced Tuesday the first wave of a musical talent that will be jamming out in Del Mar this summer.

Here’s a look at the entertainers set to perform on the Corona Grandstand Stage:

— Wednesday, June 7: Train; tickets priced between $40–$95.

— Sunday, June 11: La Adictiva; tickets priced between $25–$50.

— Saturday, June 17: Lynyrd Skynyrd; tickets priced between $51–$106.

— Sunday, June 18: Grupo Bronco; tickets priced between $30–$60.

— Thursday, June 22: Boyz II Men; tickets priced between $35–$75.

— Saturday, June 24: Stephen Marley with Hirie; tickets priced between$30–$65.

— Sunday, June 25: Los Tigres del Norte; tickets priced between $35–$80.

— Thursday, June 29: Randy Houser; tickets priced between$35–$65; show begins at 7:00 p.m. with special co-headliner to be announced in May

— Saturday, July 1: Alabama; tickets priced between $45–$110.

— Monday, July 3: Switchfoot; tickets priced between $25–$50.

— Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks Spectacular; tickets priced between$20-$25

The Del Mar Fairgrounds said additional artist announcements will take place in May.

Ticket for the concert series, which is sponsored by Toyota, go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. for fair insiders. The best seats in the house can be snagged by using the password CAMP23 online at sdfair.com. The pre-sale window ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

General public tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

The 2023 fair theme will be “Get Out There!” Event coordinators say it’s a celebration of the great outdoors. They are encouraging San Diegans to “venture outside to enjoy s’more of what life has to offer.”

Nothings says summer in San Diego like the county fair.