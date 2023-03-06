SAN DIEGO — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome will be coming to San Diego on their newly-announced “Summertime 2023 Tour.”

The two groups will perform at Petco Park on July 16, 2023 as part of the 27-show tour across the U.S.

Artist presale tickets go on sale on Mar. 7, with local presale tickets available starting Mar. 9 and general tickets on Mar. 10. All tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception being Padres presale tickets, which go on sale starting at noon on Mar. 9.

Tickets for the San Diego show can be purchased here.

Slightly Stoopid was formed in the 90’s by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood.

The connection between the two bands is rooted in history. Original Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell signed Doughty and McDonald to his indie label Skunk Records after hearing the duo play while they were still in high school.

The band released their 1996 debut studio album “Slightly $toopid” under the Skunk Records label.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 Tour,” said a quote attributed to Doughty. “We haven’t toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp.”

Sublime with Rome, which formed in 2010, consists of singer Rome Ramirez and bassist Eric Wilson, who was a part of the iconic ska rock band Sublime.

Sublime with Rome still plays some of the classic Sublime hits like “What I Got,” “Santeria” and “Wrong Way.”

The groups Atmosphere and The Movement will also be joining the tour on most dates, including the Petco Park show.

More dates are expected to be added to the tour at a later date, according to Live Nation.